Aviva PLC Sells 8,709 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,709 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Essex Property Trust worth $16,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 434.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESS. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $288.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $333.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.63.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $222.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.38 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 159.42%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

