Aviva PLC Boosts Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,948 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $15,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 1,825.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 409.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $66.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.40. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $80.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hologic from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.