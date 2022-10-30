Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 285,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,742 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $15,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Aflac by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL opened at $64.79 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.76.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,454. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

