The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Holdings Raised by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,575 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.12% of J. M. Smucker worth $17,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after acquiring an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,178,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,049,000 after purchasing an additional 28,779 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 469,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,557,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $150.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $152.07.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,430,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,649 shares in the company, valued at $12,392,539.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SJM. Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.09.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

