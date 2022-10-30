Aviva PLC Increases Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 35,029 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.10% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $16,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,495.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on JBHT shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.68.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $169.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.23 and its 200 day moving average is $170.74. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

See Also

