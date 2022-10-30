Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,364 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $16,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,618,508,000 after acquiring an additional 154,559 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after acquiring an additional 185,529 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,671,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,647,000 after acquiring an additional 31,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $209,799,000 after acquiring an additional 87,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

GPC opened at $178.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.32. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $179.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

