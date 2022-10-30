Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,822 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $18,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 73.8% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 18.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at $36,542,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI stock opened at $119.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.70. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The company has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.55.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.