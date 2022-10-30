Aviva PLC Purchases 319,586 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Aviva PLC increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 495,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,586 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $16,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZI. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $60,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $8,416,451.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,897,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,924,086.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $8,416,451.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,897,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,924,086.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 167,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $8,530,341.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,307,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,654,782.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 614,460 shares of company stock valued at $29,335,085. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

