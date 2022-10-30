Aviva PLC Grows Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 547.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,198 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 268,172 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $17,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Fortinet by 28.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 47.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 17.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Fortinet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $57.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.17. The firm has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.49, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.74 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

