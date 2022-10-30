Aviva PLC Increases Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of ResMed worth $19,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,848,017,000 after acquiring an additional 254,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,239,867,000 after acquiring an additional 310,980 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 24.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,084,262,000 after acquiring an additional 875,001 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,751,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,713,000 after acquiring an additional 70,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,544,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,497,000 after acquiring an additional 192,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RMD shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.71.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.96, for a total transaction of $1,299,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,570 shares in the company, valued at $96,751,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total transaction of $601,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at $25,612,481.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.96, for a total value of $1,299,348.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,751,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,484 shares of company stock worth $8,874,747. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $218.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.49. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $275.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.52 and a 200 day moving average of $218.95.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.90%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

