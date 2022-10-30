Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Stake Increased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,044,088 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,004 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $17,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter worth $279,319,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter valued at $122,544,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2,958.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,956,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663,795 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter valued at $67,239,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,052,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $898,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,479 shares during the period.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.20) to €10.50 ($10.71) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €14.00 ($14.29) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

