Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,283 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Global Payments worth $17,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 117.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Global Payments from $141.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Global Payments Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE GPN opened at $125.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.23 and a 52 week high of $153.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.11 and a 200-day moving average of $122.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 696.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.02). Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.