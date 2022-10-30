Aviva PLC Purchases 190,877 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,877 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Avantor worth $18,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 224.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 17.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 201.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 69.2% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Trading Down 6.4 %

NYSE:AVTR opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.41. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

