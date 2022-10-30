IFG Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.13% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 165,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTXO opened at $28.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.00. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $37.20.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%.

