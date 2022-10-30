IFG Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TT. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.88.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $160.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.00 and a 200-day moving average of $144.11. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

