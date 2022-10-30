Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stake Lifted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,529 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Workday worth $19,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in Workday by 1.0% during the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 5,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Workday by 7.0% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Workday by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $157.65 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.10 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of -202.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $816,774.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,927,978.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $816,774.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,927,978.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at $40,792,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on WDAY. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 26th. OTR Global lowered shares of Workday to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.57.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.