VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 133.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $192.78 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $166.97 and a 12 month high of $318.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.73.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.