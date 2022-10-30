Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DG. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $260.44 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.