IFG Advisory LLC Has $422,000 Position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 413.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 119,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 95,977 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,411,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,620,000 after purchasing an additional 374,469 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS ICSH opened at $49.98 on Friday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.00 and its 200-day moving average is $50.04.

