IFG Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 6,579 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $52.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average of $55.53. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $73.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

