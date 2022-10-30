IFG Advisory LLC Sells 214 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 1.9% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Comerica by 2.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 5.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 3.1% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 4.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comerica Price Performance

NYSE:CMA opened at $71.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.01 and a 200 day moving average of $78.13. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point decreased their target price on Comerica to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

