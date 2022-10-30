IFG Advisory LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 129,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of XLG opened at $287.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.81 and its 200 day moving average is $300.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $260.46 and a 12-month high of $374.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

