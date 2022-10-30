Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,874 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Dollar General by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $260.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.73. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DG. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.85.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,745.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

