iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $280,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 62.9% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,525,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,991,000 after acquiring an additional 136,396 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $100.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.50. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.