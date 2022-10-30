IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 1,657 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XMVM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1,500.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 654,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,527,000 after acquiring an additional 613,227 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,199,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 353.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77,202 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 277.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 49,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 100.1% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 58,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 29,334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XMVM opened at $44.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.61. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $38.09 and a 1-year high of $50.87.

