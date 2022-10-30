Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,310 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $62,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 1,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,819.56.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,505.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,589.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,472.93. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,895.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

