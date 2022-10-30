IFG Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,507,000 after buying an additional 275,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,658,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,072,000 after acquiring an additional 619,875 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,474,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,655,000 after acquiring an additional 58,686 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,857,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,729,000 after acquiring an additional 47,918 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTS opened at $28.87 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $30.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.32.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.