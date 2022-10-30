First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Position Boosted by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 769.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 750.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI opened at $44.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.79. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.09 and a 52-week high of $56.27.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.