Van ECK Associates Corp Has $5.71 Million Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,759 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in First Solar were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,653 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,192,010,000 after purchasing an additional 636,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $767,981,000 after acquiring an additional 68,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Solar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,534,000 after acquiring an additional 60,266 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Solar by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,430,951 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $119,819,000 after acquiring an additional 102,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSLR. Bank of America reduced their price target on First Solar from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Solar from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on First Solar to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.30.

In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total value of $80,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,684.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $25,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $113,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $974,428 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FSLR opened at $132.67 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $145.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 150.76 and a beta of 1.28.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.30). First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

