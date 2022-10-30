Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 272,197 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 272,197 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of IQVIA worth $54,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Price Performance

IQV opened at $208.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.81 and a 200 day moving average of $212.01. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQVIA Company Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on IQV. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IQVIA to $266.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.94.

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.