Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,115 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of 3M worth $60,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 184.6% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 22.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in 3M by 11.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 5.7% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Up 3.1 %

MMM stock opened at $126.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.83.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.73.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

