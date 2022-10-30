IFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 16.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 44.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.93.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK opened at $96.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.85 and a 1-year high of $192.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.49.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

