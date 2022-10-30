Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stake Lowered by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 350.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 80.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $114.98 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $109.66 and a one year high of $180.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.17 and a 200-day moving average of $135.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.54%.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.54.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

