IFG Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,637 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners increased its stake in Union Pacific by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,414,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.92.

UNP stock opened at $198.65 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.