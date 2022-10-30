IFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 21,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,312,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,481,000 after buying an additional 311,136 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 46,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 38,275 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $101.90 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.41 and a one year high of $135.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.06 and a 200 day moving average of $109.76.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

