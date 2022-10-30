First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Stake Lessened by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 226.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $64.34 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $55.01 and a 1-year high of $119.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.97.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

