Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.84 Million Stock Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 450,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,635,321 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the first quarter worth $42,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

MFA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MFA Financial to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $15.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

MFA stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -338.46%.

In other MFA Financial news, Director Robin Josephs acquired 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $25,074.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,594.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Craig L. Knutson purchased 2,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $26,711.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,062.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Josephs purchased 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $25,074.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,594.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,096 shares of company stock worth $108,606 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

