Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 39,220 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 253,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,220 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BTT. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 92.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,333,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 33.3% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BTT opened at $20.43 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $27.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

