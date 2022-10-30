Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. GHE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $33,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $38,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 33.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.47.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $105.64 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $130.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.47.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.23% and a net margin of 31.90%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

