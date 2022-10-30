V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V.F. Stock Up 3.1 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of V.F. to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

NYSE VFC opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.65. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $78.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.19%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

