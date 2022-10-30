Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Position in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,708,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842,226 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 4.73% of Americas Silver worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAS. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in Americas Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,747,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Americas Silver by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,335,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 565,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Americas Silver by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,034,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 157,990 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Americas Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Americas Silver by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 768,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.76. Americas Silver Corp has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Americas Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:USAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 83.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $19.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.10 million. Analysts predict that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USAS shares. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Americas Silver to C$1.15 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Americas Silver Company Profile



Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

