Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 13,641 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,641 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,154,201,000 after acquiring an additional 801,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,579,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,937,000 after acquiring an additional 131,147 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,719,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,294,000 after acquiring an additional 111,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,515,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,904,000 after acquiring an additional 48,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of STLD stock opened at $94.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $100.39.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.00%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.57.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Read More

