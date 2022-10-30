SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY stock opened at $444.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $431.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.02. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

