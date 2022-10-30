45,500 Shares in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.17% of Castle Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 9.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 21.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $23.43 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $65.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average is $24.75. The company has a market cap of $616.21 million, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $34.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $52,358.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 306,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,483 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $71,088.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 296,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,034.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $52,358.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 306,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,093 shares of company stock valued at $888,941 in the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

