Stephens Inc. AR Takes Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,258,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 334.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $19.07 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $52.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $27.78.

