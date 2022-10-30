The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stake Boosted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 2.4 %

KHC opened at $38.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.04. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.10.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

