Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 35.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,771 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 27,813 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 18.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 76,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 11,664 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,923 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 314.9% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $33,000. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Price Performance

BEN stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $38.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.11.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 2,967,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,670,738.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,790,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,535,806.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 2,967,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,670,738.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,790,587 shares in the company, valued at $37,535,806.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $556,197.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,511.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,423,894 shares of company stock worth $69,924,621. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

