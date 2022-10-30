Stephens Inc. AR Increases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Intuit by 7.2% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 12.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,087,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,709,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 34.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuit Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $502.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $431.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $418.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.71 billion, a PE ratio of 59.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

