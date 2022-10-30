Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,470,242,000 after buying an additional 897,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nucor by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,803,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,356,620,000 after purchasing an additional 377,102 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nucor by 9.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,782,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,909,000 after purchasing an additional 406,834 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 14,509.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nucor by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,043,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,374,000 after purchasing an additional 130,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,350 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NUE opened at $134.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.38. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 6.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.78.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

