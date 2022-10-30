iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3,291.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 52,202 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 168.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 45,592 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $97.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.93. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $107.10.

